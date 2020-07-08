Canada July 8 2020 5:04pm 01:57 Trio of parliamentarians calling for closer look at police wellness checks The request for a study comes after several people of colour were killed by police, including two last month in New Brunswick. Megan Yamoah has more. Trio of Canadian politicians call for parliament to examine wellness checks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7154938/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7154938/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?