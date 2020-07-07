Global News at 10 Regina July 7 2020 7:29pm 01:46 Canadian Red Cross urges Saskatchewan residents to prepare for tornadoes Saskatchewan has already seen an handful of tornadoes touch down this season. As Kayleen Sawatzky reports, the Canadian Red Cross wants residents to plan ahead for more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150859/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150859/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?