Feed the Food Bank June 29 2020 8:32pm 01:12 Global Okanagan’s one-day fundraiser success thanks to viewers During the first Food Bank Friday event, a one-day online fundraiser thanks to viewers Global Okanagan was able to raise close to $12,000 for food banks through the valley. Coronavirus: Global Okanagan raises thousands for local food banks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7123364/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7123364/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?