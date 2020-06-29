Menu

Coronavirus: Global Okanagan raises thousands for local food banks

By Sydney Morton Global News
Global Okanagan’s one-day fundraiser success thanks to viewers

During the first Food Bank Friday event, a one-day online fundraiser thanks to viewers, Global Okanagan was able to raise close to $12,000 for food banks throughout the valley.

With the help of 105 donors, food banks across the valley from Salmon Arm to Oliver are able to continue helping put nutritious meals on the tables of those who need a little extra help during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank in Kelowna saw a 27-per cent increase in clients accessing their services.

Read more: Coronavirus: Food banks in Okanagan see increase in demand and decrease in donations

“As we move into June we have seen a 21-per cent increase,” said Trevor Moss, Central Okanagan Food Bank CEO.

“In June we have served 2,000 individuals — 750 of those individuals have been children and 20 per cent of those individuals have been seniors.”

Because of the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s buying power of three to one, every dollar they spend is multiplied by three in stores.

Read more: Global Okanagan goes online for annual food bank fundraiser amid pandemic

The Salvation Army Food Banks in Vernon and Penticton are preparing for what they predict is a long road ahead and they think will be another spike in need for their services in fall.

