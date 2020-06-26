Business Report June 26 2020 11:44am 02:34 Global News Morning Market & Business Report – June 26, 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault discusses Canada extending CEBA for businesses and explains what stocks he’s watching heading into the weekend. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7112284/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7112284/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?