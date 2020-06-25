Hundreds line streets of CFB Shearwater in tribute to fallen service members

The procession carrying the remains of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins made its way through CFB Shearwater where it was greeted by hundreds of service members and people to pay tribute to the fallen members.

A separate procession for Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke remains went to a funeral home in Truro, N.S. The helicopter carrying the military members crashed off Greece on April 29, killing all six people aboard.