Canada

Motorcade procession planned for four military members killed in crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2020 11:56 am
Canadian Armed Forces members (clockwise from top left) Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins and Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke are shown in a Department of National Defence handout photos. All were aboard a Cyclone helicopter which crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence MANDATORY CREDIT.
Canadian Armed Forces members (clockwise from top left) Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins and Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke are shown in a Department of National Defence handout photos. All were aboard a Cyclone helicopter which crashed into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece on April 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence MANDATORY CREDIT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of National Defence

A motorcade procession for four of the six Canadian Armed Forces members killed in a military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea in April is planned for this evening in Halifax.

Maritime Forces Atlantic says the remains of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins and Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke are expected to leave Halifax Stanfield International Airport at 5:45 p.m. local time.

From there, the remains of MacDonald, Miron-Morin and Cousins will be taken to a funeral home in the Halifax area, and Pyke’s remains will be taken to a funeral home in Truro, N.S.

The helicopter carrying the military members – a relatively new CH-148 Cyclone – crashed off Greece on April 29, killing all six people aboard.

A ceremony for Capt. Kevin Hagen will be held in Victoria on Saturday.

A funeral procession for 23-year-old Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough was held May 11 in the Halifax area.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
