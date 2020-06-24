Cyclone crash victims from Nova Scotia to get a motorcade procession

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, Cpt. Brenden MacDonald, Cpt. Maxime Miron-Morin, SLt. Matthew Pyke, and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins will return to their hometowns Halifax and Truro.

They were among the six Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who died in the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea on April 29.

Recovery mission for Cyclone helicopter crash officially over

A CAF press release says the family of Matthew Pyke will be escorted in a motorcade, by military and civilian dignitaries.

The procession will ride from the Halifax International Airport to Truro’s Mattatall-Varner Funeral Home.

The families of MacDonald, Miron-Morin and Cousins will also be joined by a police-escorted motorcade of military and civilian dignitaries.

From the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, the procession will head to the Atlantic Funeral Home in Dartmouth, N.S.

According to the release, the departure is planned for 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

“For traffic safety, the motorcycle part of the procession will be by invitation only. Riders who want to pay their respects are kindly asked to line the route and not join the procession as it passes,” reads the release.

The planned motorcade route for Sub-Lt. Pyke is:

Start at the Park ’n’ Fly parking lot on Barnes Dr, exit right

Turn right on Baldwin Dr to Pratt and Whitney Dr

Turn right on Pratt and Whitney Dr to Bell Blvd

Turn left on Bell Blvd and take the exit for NS-102 North (Truro)

Take Exit 13 to McClures Mills Road / Truro Heights Connector Road

Turn left onto Willow St / Nova Scotia Trunk 2 North

Turn right onto Arthur St

Turn left onto Young St

Turn right into the Mattatall-Varner Funeral Home, 55 Young St, Truro

Air Force to resume Cyclone helicopter flights as investigation into crash continues

The planned motorcade route for Cpt MacDonald, Cpt Miron-Morin, and MCpl Cousins:

Start at the Park ’n’ Fly parking lot on Barnes Dr, exit right

Turn right on Baldwin Dr to Pratt to Whitney Dr

Turn left on Pratt and Whitney Dr to Aerotech Dr

Turn right on Aerotech Dr to NS-102

Take NS-102 South (Halifax) exit

Follow the NS-102 South, keep left at the fork to continue on NS-118

Take Exit 11 to merge onto NS-111 South to Pleasant St

Turn left on Pleasant St to Corsair Dr

Turn left on Corsair Dr to Banshee Ave

Turn right on Banshee Ave to Swordfish Dr

Turn right on Swordfish Dr to Boundary Rd

Turn left on Boundary Rd to Magnificent Ave

Turn right on Magnificent Ave

Turn right on Bonaventure St to Main Rd

Turn left on Main Rd., through Eastern Passage to Caldwell Rd

Turn left on Caldwell Rd to Cole Harbour Rd (Portland St turns into Cole Harbour Rd)

Turn right onto Cole Harbour Rd to Forest Hills Parkway

Turn left on Forest Hills Parkway to Main St

Turn right on Main St, drive 100 metres past the Montague Rd intersection

Turn left into the Atlantic Funeral Home, 771 Main St, Dartmouth

The CAF also requests the public to respect the families’ privacies as they grieve.