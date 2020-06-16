Menu

Canada

Canadian military to share plan for Cyclone helicopters after fatal crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2020 6:31 am
Recovery mission for Cyclone helicopter crash officially over
WATCH: Recovery mission for Cyclone helicopter crash officially over

The Canadian military is promising today to share its plan for getting Cyclone helicopters back in the air after a deadly crash off the coast of Greece in April.

Officials have not revealed what caused the Cyclone known as Stalker 22 to crash, killing six service members.

READ MORE: Family mourns Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, lost in Cyclone helicopter crash

A preliminary report released last week said only that the helicopter did not respond as the crew expected before it went down in the Ionian Sea while coming in for a landing on HMCS Fredericton.

The investigation is now focusing on what the military has described as “aircraft systems and human factors.”

Search and recovery crew heading to area where cyclone helicopter crashed
Search and recovery crew heading to area where cyclone helicopter crashed

The entire Cyclone fleet was put on what the military called an “operational pause” after the crash as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

At a briefing in Ottawa, military officials are to talk about how and when the pause ends.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
