Canada June 21 2020 12:01pm 01:45 Edmontonians making masks for charity Two Edmonton women have spent the pandemic helping the community. As Sarah Ryan reports, their sewing skills have been put to good use in more ways than one. Edmonton women raise nearly $20,000 for charity by sewing masks during COVID-19 pandemic