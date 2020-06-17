Global News at Noon BC June 17 2020 11:00am 05:33 Tech Talk: Father’s Day gift ideas for the handy dad Does your dad love to do-it-yourself? Tech expert Mike Agerbo has a list of gift ideas he’ll be happy to get his hands on this Father’s Day. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7076952/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7076952/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?