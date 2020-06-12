Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue boardwalk to reopen after being shut down for months due to COVID-19

It has been a rough few months for Olé Tapas bistro and bar in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the western tip of the island of Montreal. The restaurant moved into its current location by the boardwalk on March 11, but was forced to shut down just a few days later due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But as Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, the city has decided to reopen its boardwalk to help businesses like Olé Tapas get back on their feet.