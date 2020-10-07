Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 7 2020 8:46am
02:09

Gym owners raise concerns ahead of COVID-19 closure

Hours away from their second provincial-ordered closure due to COVID-19, many gym owners say they’re not sure how they can manage financially. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

