Global News Morning Montreal
September 25 2020 8:44am
01:53

Gyms ask for essential status if Quebec returns to lockdown

As the second wave begins, many Quebec gyms say they deserve to be granted ‘essential’ status so they don’t face closure again. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

