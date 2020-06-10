Montreal mayor responds to petition to take down Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Montreal’s monument of Sir John A. Macdonald is once again at the centre of controversy. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 9,000 people have signed a new petition calling for the monument to Canada’s first prime minister to be removed from the Place du Canada park. The petition’s organizers are calling on Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante to act and take down the monument, which they say symbolizes Canada’s “racist, colonial, white nationalist” past.