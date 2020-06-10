Bookcase June 10 2020 3:51pm 01:43 A purr-fect hiding spot When it comes to popular videos and photos on the internet, cats rule the day. Even when the cat in question is trying her very best to stay incognito. Rob Leth explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7051110/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7051110/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?