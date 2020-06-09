News June 9 2020 8:59pm 01:13 Ghost guns new to Winnipeg A Winnipeg man has been charged after police say they made the city’s first ever seizure of a 3D-printed “ghost gun” last month. Joe Scarpelli reports. Winnipeg police make city’s first seizure of 3D-printed ‘ghost gun’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7047568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7047568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?