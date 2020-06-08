Coronavirus outbreak: Mayor Tory ‘appreciates’ Ford’s regional approach of reopening
Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Monday that he “appreciates” the decision by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to delay the reopening of some businesses in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), and added this was a concern raised by himself and the city’s medical officer of health, as well as the region’s medical officers. Tory called the decision “responsible” and recognizes the importance of reopening the economy in a safe manner.