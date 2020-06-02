Global News at 10 Regina June 2 2020 7:35pm 01:41 Highest reported proportion of Indigenous children in Saskatchewan’s care There were more children in Saskatchewan’s care last year than in the past decade, according to numbers from the Social Services Ministry. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019213/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019213/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?