Global News Hour at 6 BC May 29 2020 9:33pm 02:13 B.C. farmers face severe labour shortage due to COVID-19 B.C.’s agricultural sector says it’s facing a shortfall of as many as 8,000 workers. As Brad MacLeod, they say the federal government’s COVID-19 benefits are partly to blame. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7006301/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7006301/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?