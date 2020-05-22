News May 22 2020 7:19pm 01:14 Retail sales slump to unheard of lows; Winnipeg shops await rebound Statistics Canada is reporting retail sales in the country suffered their worst month on record in March. Global’s Malika Karim explores how some in Winnipeg are faring. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6977144/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6977144/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?