Trending May 22 2020 10:23am 02:08 Oregon family greeted with surprise after their cat gives birth to a two-faced kitten A family in Oregon were treated with a delightful, but unusual, surprise when their cat gave birth: one of the kitten had two faces. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6973603/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6973603/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?