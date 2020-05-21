Canada May 21 2020 8:55pm 01:41 Saskatchewan gyms prepare to reopen as province announces set date for Phase 3 WATCH: Gyms are already preparing to reopen on June 8. Elise Darwish has the story on how they will safely operate. Saskatchewan gyms prepare to reopen as province announces set date for Phase 3 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6972129/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6972129/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?