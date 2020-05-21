Canada May 21 2020 2:08pm 00:49 This is what makes a good face mask, according to experts As Canada unveils plans across the country to reopen the economy, public health officials are recommending Canadians wear non-surgical face masks in order to continue to help curb COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6969588/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6969588/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?