Canada May 19 2020 8:35am 01:53 Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec works on guidelines for summer months As Quebec eases some restrictions, the province says it is working on a coronavirus guideline for the coming summer months. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports. Coronavirus: Montrealers must keep up social distancing as warm weather sets in, authorities say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6958274/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6958274/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?