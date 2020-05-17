Canada May 17 2020 4:46pm 00:47 Snowbirds plane crashes into house in Kamloops An aircraft with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration jet team crashed in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday. Witness video shows the moment of the crash and the scene following the crash <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6955016/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6955016/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?