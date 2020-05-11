Global News Morning Montreal May 11 2020 8:47am 04:01 Staying safe as Quebec starts to open back up As Quebec begins on the long path to returning to normalcy amid the pandemic, Global News Medical Expert Dr. Mitch Shulman has some tips to keep yourself safe at work and beyond. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6928504/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6928504/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?