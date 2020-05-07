Global News Morning BC May 7 2020 10:27am 03:22 Knowing your rights before your return to work As employers begin the process of reopening workplaces employees have to consider what their return to work will look like. Employment lawyer Lia Moody on what to do if you have concerns. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6915574/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6915574/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?