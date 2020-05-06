Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 6 2020 5:55pm 02:18 Fox den in Toronto’s east end causes heated altercation After some heated altercations, including one where a woman appears to cough on a stranger. The City of Toronto has created an enclosure around a popular fox den. Kamil Karamali reports. Toronto fox den prompts verbal altercation among visitors gathered at site <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6913888/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6913888/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?