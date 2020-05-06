Canada May 6 2020 12:28pm 00:28 Carey Price sends heartfelt video message to children who lost parents in N.S. shooting Carey Price offered his support to two of the children who lost their parents in the Nova Scotia mass shooting. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6911461/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6911461/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?