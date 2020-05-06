Carey Price sends heartfelt video message to boys who lost parents in N.S. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is showing his support for two children who lost their parents during the Nova Scotia mass shooting last month.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Tyler Blair, one of the four children of Greg and Jamie Blair, shared the video of Price sending his heartfelt sympathies to two of Tyler’s younger brothers, 11-year-old Alex and 10-year-old Jack.

“I just want to let you know that you’re not alone,” Price said. “I’m thinking about you, and you have a lot of people around you that care very deeply for you.

"It's OK to talk to them about your feelings and what you're going through."

Greg, 46, and Jamie, 40, were two of the 22 people killed on April 18 and 19 during the shooting, which happened in five rural Nova Scotia communities.

Both were business owners Truro, N.S., with their company selling and installing natural gas and propane units in the area.

Kelly Dawn Blair, Greg’s older sister, told Global News that Tyler, the eldest of four, will take care of his younger brothers.

In his Facebook post, Tyler thanked Price for the selfless gesture.

“Hey (Carey Price), just want you to know how much this meant to my two little brothers. They are still in shock you said their names,” Tyler wrote.

"You are an amazing person! And the best goaltender in the world just to top things off."

This isn’t the first time Price has offered support for a child going through a hard time.

The all-star goaltender surprised a young fan who lost his mother to cancer last year at the NHL Awards, giving him a jersey.

The gesture came after he and 11-year-old Anderson Whitehead shared a long hug while in Toronto for a game against the Maple Leafs.

Price concluded his video to the Blair boys with an inspiring sentiment.

“You can and you will get through this because of the character that was given to you by your parents,” Price said.

“I’m hoping the very best for you guys in the future. Good luck.”

— With files from Global News’ Elizabeth McSheffrey