Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 5 2020 8:03pm 01:48 Giving Tuesday bumped up to help during pandemic Local charities and non-profits say the pandemic has reduced the amount of donations they’re bringing in – but the work to help those in need continues. Sarah Ryan has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909599/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6909599/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?