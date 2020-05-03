Coronavirus outbreak: Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario hold drive-in service despite police warning

The Church of God in Aylmer, Ont. held its fourth drive-in church service on Sunday, despite police telling Pastor Henry Hildebrandt after a previous service they would not be fining him despite determining they had “reasonable and probably grounds” to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The parking lot saw an overflow of cars, with some parked across the street, but Hildebrandt said he plans to hold service once again next week.