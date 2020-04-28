Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government launches online portal to address COVID-19 barriers

Ontario Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction Prabmeet Sarkaria, alongside Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott, announced on Tuesday the launch of an online portal called COVID-19: Tackling the Barriers, which is intended to help the province to collect feedback from Ontarians, including small business owners or health-care workers, on the best response during the pandemic. Sarkaria said “particularly, we are looking for temporary rule or regulation changes to assist our health-care system and meeting emergency needs.”