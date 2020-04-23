Lifestyle April 23 2020 9:59am 04:21 Golf season on hold due to COVID-19 On a typical year, golf courses would usually be open around the 15 of April. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic don’t expect to be hitting the links anytime soon. Links will be ready when COVID-19 restrictions loosened: Golf Saskatchewan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6857448/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6857448/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?