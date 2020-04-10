Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec officials outline plan for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Friday, Quebec’s health minister Danielle McCann and seniors minister Marguerite Blais announced a new plan to protect seniors and vulnerable people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McCann said it would include increased screening, prioritizing facilities that currently have outbreaks, and increasing support to health care workers. Blais also named Dr. Quoc Dinh Nguyen, an internist geriatric physician who specializes in epidemiology of the elderly, as their special adviser during the pandemic.