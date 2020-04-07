Canada April 7 2020 11:37am 04:00 Thompson mayor on COVID-19 pandemic “A lot of our outlying communities are actually on community lockdown.” Mayor Colleen Smook explains what people in the Thompson area are facing in the fight against COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6788592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6788592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?