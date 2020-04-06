News April 6 2020 6:45pm 01:21 LEGO Trudeau helps children understand COVID-19 Global’s Joe Scarpelli tracks down the man who gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the “LEGO treatment” in a new video aimed at helping kids understand what’s going on. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6786396/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6786396/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?