Canada April 2 2020 8:27pm 01:20 Crown abandons murder conspiracy appeal of Curtis Vey, Angela Nicholson acquittals The Crown will not go ahead with its appeal of acquittals for a Saskatchewan couple accused of plotting to kill their spouses. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6771824/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6771824/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?