Alberta Coronavirus March 30 2020 3:47pm 02:05 Thorsby mayor angry over potential COVID-19 exposure in Alberta town Thorsby mayor Rod Raymond talks about why he wrote a stern letter to his town’s residents, calling out people he said may have spread COVID-19 in the rural Alberta community. ‘What the crap are you thinking?’: Thorsby mayor angry over potential COVID-19 exposure <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6752543/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6752543/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?