Coronavirus outbreak: 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, one person hospitalized

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba during Wednesday’s briefing, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases in the province to 35.

He said most most of the new cases are related to travel, or have direct contact with previous cases. Roussin also said that one case is a woman in her 60s hospitalized in Winnipeg in a critical condition and currently in the ICU.