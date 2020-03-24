Global News Hour at 6 BC March 24 2020 10:18pm 01:58 B.C. companies change their ways to help first responders While many B.C. companies are being forced to shut down, two companies are re-tolling their systems to help first responders. Brad Macleod reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6728592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6728592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?