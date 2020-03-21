Canada March 21 2020 8:58pm 02:59 Canadian musician pens song about coronavirus, Quarantine Blues Ben Klick of West Kelowna says the song came to him after making the long drive home from Nashville to B.C. Coronavirus: Canadian country singer releases new song, Quarantine Blues <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6714166/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6714166/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?