March 20 2020 2:48pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government launches learn-at-home portal

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that the government is launching the first stage of their learn-at-home education portal for students as schools are closed in the province due to COVID-19. Ford added the portal provides curriculum-based interactive learning tools and resources made in Ontario and in both official languages.
Ford also said TVO educational television will provide certified tutors to answer students’ question through the portal.

