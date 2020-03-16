Coronavirus March 16 2020 1:12pm 02:20 Ontario reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 Thiry-two new cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in Ontario, bringing the total to 177 across the province, which includes five recoveries. Kamil Karamali reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6684041/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6684041/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?