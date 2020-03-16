Coronavirus outbreak: Mayor of Montreal says goal of COVID-19 response is to ‘get back to our lives’
Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Mayor of Montreal Valerie Plante said the measures taken by Montreal officials are important to “make sure people get that we don’t take this situation lightly.” She added that there is an individual and collective responsibility on travelers coming through the Montreal airport to help contain the spread of the virus “because the fastest we contain the virus the fastest we go back to our lives.”