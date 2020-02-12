Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 12 2020 9:54pm 02:10 Edmonton man who killed his mother sentenced Jason Glenn Dickout, an Edmonton man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the April 2017 stabbing death of his mother, has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Sarah Ryan reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6545049/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6545049/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?