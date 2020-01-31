central okanagan January 31 2020 8:47pm 01:44 Kelowna man get life in prison for second-degree murder Stephen Perko gets life in prison with ineligibility for parole for 11 years for the killing of Christopher Ausman in January, 2014 Kelowna man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 late-night killing in Rutland <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492790/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6492790/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?