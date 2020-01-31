Kelowna man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 late-night killing in Rutland

A Kelowna, B.C. man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 11 years for committing second-degree murder.
On Friday, Steven Pirko was handed his sentence after being found guilty last summer in the 2014 death of Chris Ausman.
Pirko was accused of killing Ausman with a hammer during a late-night street fight along Rutland Road and Highway 33 in January 2014.
His sentencing hearing began Thursday morning.
Pirko was given a credit of 947 days for time served while in custody. Those days will count towards his parole countdown.
More to come.
