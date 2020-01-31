Menu

Crime

Kelowna man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 late-night killing in Rutland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 4:20 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 4:23 pm
Steven Pirko was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, with no chance of parole for 11 years, for the second-degree murder of Chris Ausman in 2014. Pirko was found guilty of killing Ausman with a hammer in a late-night street fight.
Facebook

A Kelowna, B.C. man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 11 years for committing second-degree murder.

On Friday, Steven Pirko was handed his sentence after being found guilty last summer in the 2014 death of Chris Ausman.

Pirko was accused of killing Ausman with a hammer during a late-night street fight along Rutland Road and Highway 33 in January 2014.

READ MORE: Jury in Kelowna finds Steven Pirko guilty of second-degree murder

His sentencing hearing began Thursday morning.

Pirko was given a credit of 947 days for time served while in custody. Those days will count towards his parole countdown.

More to come.

Convicted killer, Steven Pirko’s sentencing hearing begins
Convicted killer, Steven Pirko’s sentencing hearing begins
