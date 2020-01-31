Kelowna man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 late-night killing in Rutland

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C. man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 11 years for committing second-degree murder.

On Friday, Steven Pirko was handed his sentence after being found guilty last summer in the 2014 death of Chris Ausman.

Pirko was accused of killing Ausman with a hammer during a late-night street fight along Rutland Road and Highway 33 in January 2014.

BREAKING: Steven Pirko has been giving life in prison with ineligibility for parole for 11 years. Pirko will be credited 947 days for time served. That will count towards his parole ineligibility. #KelownaNews #OkanaganNews #KelownaCrime #GlobalNews #StevenPirko — Darrian Matassa-Fung (@darrianmf_gbl) January 31, 2020

His sentencing hearing began Thursday morning.

Pirko was given a credit of 947 days for time served while in custody. Those days will count towards his parole countdown.

Following the sentencing, Ausman’s mother embraced Pirko’s mother saying, “I want you to tell Steven to get better and to get his education, and when he gets out, to help people.” Pirko’s mother tearfully apologized to Ausman’s mother. — Darrian Matassa-Fung (@darrianmf_gbl) January 31, 2020

