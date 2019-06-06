Accused in Kelowna 2nd degree murder trial admits he lied to police

The Crown is attempting to paint the accused in a Kelowna murder trial as a liar.

On Thursday, Steven Pirko took the stand for a fourth consecutive day at his second-degree murder trial.

Pirko is accused of killing Chris Ausman in January 2014 with a hammer during a street fight along Highway 33.

Steven Pirko back on stand at his murder trial. Crown all over the place, trying to poke holes in Pirko’s earlier testimony for defence. — Kelly Hayes (@KelHayesGlobal) June 6, 2019

Pirko admitted to the jury he lied to police on several occasions, including not remembering where he was on the night he hit Ausman with the hammer.

Pirko didn’t offer a reason to the court on why he lied.

Under tough questioning from the Crown, Steven #Pirko admits he lied to police on several occasions including not remembering where he was on night he struck and killed Chris Ausman in 2014. — Kelly Hayes (@KelHayesGlobal) June 6, 2019

The incident unfolded when Pirko and a friend, Elrich Dyck, were walking along Highway 33 at night.

Crown says Steven Pirko lied to police on several occasions including that he didn’t know how Chris Ausman died. Pirko says he broke down and confessed when police showed him a photo of Ausman’s young daughter. — Kelly Hayes (@KelHayesGlobal) June 6, 2019

Ausman was on the other side of the road and words were exchanged.

Pirko testified that the next thing he knew, Ausman was running across the road and a fight between Ausman and Dyck started.

Pirko said Ausman started winning the fight, which is when Pirko intervened, ultimately striking Ausman in the head with a hammer.

Steven Pirko testifies that he thought Chris Ausman had brass knuckles although he admits none were ever found. — Kelly Hayes (@KelHayesGlobal) June 6, 2019

The Crown also touched on injuries to Ausman caused by the accused and Dyck, suggesting Ausman was losing the fight with Dyck.

Pirko has testified he hit Ausman because Dyck was losing the fight.

Crown says Steven Pirko’s friend Elrich Dyck never called out for help during fight with murder victim Chris Ausman. — Kelly Hayes (@KelHayesGlobal) June 6, 2019

In court earlier this week, Pirko testified that he was intoxicated on the night Ausman died.

On Wednesday, he testified that he “wasn’t angry, I was scared” on the night of the killing.

Pirko also said he didn’t think that hitting Ausman with a hammer could have been deadly.

The trial continues.